It Ends With Us studio backs Blake Lively amid lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: ‘Any such attacks have no place…’

The production company Sony Pictures, who made It Ends With Us, have lend their support for Blake Lively after she sued co-star and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and smear campaign to destroy her reputation. In a new report by Variety, Sony shared a statememt stating that Blake has their support. (Also read: Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and ‘social manipulation’ campaign) TOPSHOT - Blake Lively on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the UK gala screening for "It ends with us" at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

‘Such attacks have no place in our business’

The report shared that a Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement: “We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film. We fully and firmly reiterate that support today. Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or in a civil society.”

Blake has also received support from her industry peers. Her co-stars from The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel issued a joint statement in her support. Amber Heard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, Cooleen Hoover and her co-star Brandon Sklenar have also come out in support. Following the allegations, WME has parted ways with the It Ends With Us director.

More details

In her lawsuit, Blake claimed that “things got so bad during filming, there was an all-hands-on-deck meeting to address what she claims was a hostile work environment.” The lawsuit targets not only Baldoni, but also prominent figures from his production company, including lead producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer co-owner Steve Sarowitz, and several others.

The actor has also accused Baldoni of launching a “smear campaign” against her to tarnish her reputation and public image. Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, refuted the claims, calling them “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.”