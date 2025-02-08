Menu Explore
IND coach tight-lipped on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness update as Champions Trophy squad deadline nears: 'That’s something…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 08, 2025 08:27 PM IST

When asked about Jasprit Bumrah's injury status ahead of the second ODI against England, batting coach Kotak admitted he was unaware of the scan results.

Team India batting coach Sidhanshu Kotak has kept mum on any update on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness as the deadline nears for Champions Trophy squad lock period. Bumrah has been named in India's squad for the mega ICC event but there is still uncertainty over his participation as the BCCI has not provided any details on his fitness update after his sustained back strain during the Australia tour.

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury during Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(AFP)
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury during Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(AFP)

With the Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan, the speculations are rife that the pressure is mounting on the BCCI medical team and Bumrah to get fit in time for the marquee tournament.

When asked about Bumrah’s injury status ahead of the second ODI against England, batting coach Kotak admitted he was unaware of the scan results.

"That’s something the physio would know," Kotak said in the press conference.

Meanwhile, the batting coach expressed confidence about their preparation, however he didn't share any information on the team combination.

"The entire team looks solid. Whether there is any experiment, new players will come to the XI or some senior players will be left out. It's the head coach and captain who will discuss and they will decide. So, I don't think I can make any comment on that."

‘Selection decision lies with the head coach and captain’

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami recently returned to action and looked in decent touch, which is a good sign for Team India as Kotak also reassured that the pacer is "completely fit". Shami returned to International cricket in the preceding T20I series after a 14-month injury layoff. He played in domestic cricket to prove his fitness and then got a call-up for the England series. He is expected to lead the Indian pace attack if Bumrah fails to get fit in time.

India went ahead with Shami and Harshit Rana as the two frontline pacers in the first ODI against England as Arshdeep Singh, who was picked from the Champions Trophy squad, warmed the bench, which raised several eyebrows.

Asked whether Arshdeep might get a chance, he once again kept mum and repeated, "That decision lies with the head coach and captain."

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
