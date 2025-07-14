Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of using her fame to control deposition

Justin Baldoni’s legal team says Blake Lively is trying to control how her upcoming deposition will go just because she is a celebrity. On Friday, the Jane the Virgin actor’s lawyers responded to Lively’s request to have her deposition scheduled for Thursday in New York City — take place at her attorney’s office. Lively said she was worried about paparazzi possibly ambushing her outside Baldoni’s lawyer’s office, according to Page Six report. Justin Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion(AP)

Justin Baldoni’s team argued there’s no actual evidence

But Baldoni’s team argued there’s no actual evidence of that happening and noted that both attorneys’ offices are only about a mile apart, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Sunday.

They also said holding the deposition at Lively’s lawyer’s office would put them at a disadvantage, as they may need a private space to talk during the meeting.

“Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court,” Baldoni’s lawyers said, per the outlet.

Lively’s team had earlier claimed Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, was trying to turn the deposition “a spectacle.”

Blake Lively is suing Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual harassment

“Ms. Lively is looking forward to her deposition next week, and it should follow the same rules as every other witness in this case,” her rep said in a statement on Friday.

Lively, 37, is suing Baldoni, 41, over alleged sexual harassment that she says happened during the filming of It Ends With Us.

She’s also suing his publicity team, accusing them of running a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has denied all the allegations. He filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion. That countersuit was dismissed by a judge last month.