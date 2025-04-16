It Ends With Us crew claims Blake Lively tried to 'take advantage' of Justin Baldoni's kindness

A story board artist who worked on the sets of It Ends With Us is speaking out about her experience of working with actor-director Justin Baldoni amid his high-profile legal battle with actor Blake Lively. A crew member of It Ends With Us has come out in support of Justin Baldoni amid his high profile battle with Blake Lively.(AP)

In an interview with 60 minutes Australia, crew member Talia Spencer who worked on the production of the film, detailed her experience with Justin, who directed the film and and also starred opposite Blake. Talia has come out in support of Justin saying that he is one of the few directors who she found to be kind and respectful.

“Blake smelled Justin's kindness and took control”

A segment of the interview extensively talked about the ongoing legal battle between Justin and Blake. Talia mentioned that she decided to work in It Ends With US because she found the director believed "a lot about the vision" of what team was trying to achieve and also believed that Justin was not in it because for fame.

"I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness and tried to take advantage and take power," Talia said in the interview, discussing Blake and Justin's situation on the set. When asked whether she thought Blake "wrestled control of the film" away from Justin, she said, "I think she tried to, yes." When asked if Blake succeeded in taking the control, Talia said, "Probably, yeah. I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin's original vision for the film."

About the controversy

Blake launched a legal battle when she filed a lawsuit against Justin alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign in December 2024. Justin denied all the allegations and counter sued Blake and her husband actor Ryan Reynolds as well as their publicist Leslie Sloan and PR company firm Vision PR in January alleging civil extortion and defamation which were denied by Blake's attorney.

In the complaint he also claimed that two different edits of It Ends With Us had emerged, one overseen by Justin and other made by Blake, who also took the producer credit as her version ultimately became the final cut.