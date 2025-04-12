Blake Lively's decision to file a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni 'was months in the making': Report

Blake Lively is standing firm in her decision to take legal action against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni. A source close to the actress told People magazine that she has "no regrets" about filing the lawsuit in December 2024. The suit alleges sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, setting the stage for a legal showdown between Lively and Baldoni in court next year. Blake Lively files a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, expressing no regrets despite potential backlash. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(AP)

Lively’s decision to sue Baldoni was not whimsical

The source revealed to the media outlet, “This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making. She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be." They added, “But she can't go through life knowing she didn't stand up to something she believed was wrong."

The insider revealed that her children’s best interests are Lively’s priority throughout the legal drama. She shares James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, plus son Olin, 2 with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The source shared, “As a mom, she never wants her daughters to stay silent in the face of injustice. Right now she's taking it one day at a time and staying focused on her No. 1 priority: her family."

Meanwhile, Baldoni who shares two children with his wife Emily has denied all the allegations. He is staying away from the spotlight and enjoying his time in Hawaii where he is focusing on his family. He has also filed a countersuit against Lively and Reynolds along with their publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane's PR firm Vision PR, Inc., for $400 million. He has accused them of civil extortion, defamation and more which Lively’s lawyer has labelled as “meritless.”

Updates from Lively and Baldoni's legal drama

Lively recently filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s countersuit where the latter’s lawyers requested the judge to dismiss her motion. In a statement on April 10, the Gossip Girl alum’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb claimed that the 47-year-old’s attorneys are “leading the charge to tear down the very law that protects women who come forward about sexual assault, harassment and discrimination."

They added, in part, that Lively “will continue to show all victims that they are not alone, that they do not have to stay silent, and that the law is on their side.” The It Ends With Us co-stars’ case is scheduled for trial in March 2026.