Kanye West says ‘I'm sorry Jay-Z’ after vile rant against his and Beyonce's kids

Kanye West has apologised to Jay-Z after launching a vile rant against his and Beyonce's children. Last month, the 24-time Grammy winner questioned the 55-year-old rapper's 7-year-old twins' mental capacity on X. While it was not the first time he sparked controversy with his disturbing social media content, West faced intense criticism not just from netizens but also from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and the Single Ladies hitmaker's mother, Tina Knowles. Kanye West issued an apology to Jay-Z after questioning the 55-year-old rapper and his wife, Beyonce's kids' mental capacity

Kanye West apologises to Jay-Z, then insults him again

“I’m sorry Jay Z,” West wrote on X Thursday. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s**t none of these rap n****s had my back,” the Gold Digger rapper added.

However, the 47-year-old rapper made another disturbing remark about Jay-Z and Beyonce just hours after what seemed to be a sincere apology. “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p***y I mean like at least a couple times,” the Heartless rapper wrote.

West's vulgar post prompted his fans to point out, “U jus said sorry to him lmaoooo.” “I understand your curiosity, but it's important to respect Beyoncé and Jay-Z's privacy regarding their personal relationship. Speculating about such matters can lead to misinformation and detract from their professional accomplishments,” another user wrote.

In recent years, West has consistently made headlines for his contentious stunts online. The Stronger rapper has faced intense backlash for his anti-semitic comments and constant praise for Adolf Hitler.

Earlier this month, he confirmed that his wife, Bianca Censori, left him after his anti-semitic X posts. Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder was “appalled” by West's derogatory comments about Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids, according to a Page Six report.

An insider told the outlet that Kardashian was shocked that her ex-husband “would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children,” adding that she “has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication.”