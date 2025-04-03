Kanye West admits Bianca Censori ‘ran away’ after his vile social media rants in new song

Kanye West has revealed that Bianca Censori “ran away” after his controversial social media rants. The 47-year-old rapper confessed in his new song, Bianca, that the Australian architect left him after she had “panic attacks” over his vile X posts, according to Page Six. Kanye West admits Bianca Censori has left him after his social media rants(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kanye West admits Bianca Censori left him after vile social media rants

West's latest album, titled WW3, has a red Nazi swastika on the cover and includes tracks named Free Diddy, Heil Hitler, and Hitler Ye and Jesus, according to an Instagram post shared by DJ Akademiks.

In the track Bianca, West raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” according to Genius.com.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

The Runaway rapper further reveals in the track released Thursday that he found out that the 30-year-old had left him after he tracked her location through his Maybach app, per Page Six.

“I’m tracking my b–h through an app / I’m tracking my b–h through the city. She hop in the car and she ran / My b–h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned,” West raps.

The 24-time Grammy winner further claims Censori's family “want me locked up.” “They want me to go on retreat / They want me to run and meet,” he adds. West then compares his relationship with her to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura.

“I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” West adds before begging her to “come back.” “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”