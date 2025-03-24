Kim Kardashian is a 'sex trafficker', claims ex-husband Kanye West amid Sean Diddy Combs saga

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may long be out of each other's lives (as much as they can be considering they share 4 children between them), but their internal drama never seems to end. Every time you feel you have heard the last of the Kim-Ye rollercoaster, something new always pops up. And this time around, it's some pretty serious mud slinging. Kim Kardashian labelled a 'sex trafficker' by ex-husband Kanye West amid Sean Diddy Combs saga

In a rant alleging that his children might just be part of a "child sex trafficking ring", he went onto label former wife Kim as a "sex trafficker". His, post, made on X in all caps, read, "Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker. I don't like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown I would have expected more from Twigs Its fuck all you niggas My soul is black And watch yall dont believe me and just say Im crazy".

Not just Kim, Kanye also hit out at Kris Jenner, stating how she was involved too — the infamous sex tape being his credibility check — "The grandmother signed for the sex tape", read an excerpt from another one of his rants. Not just this, Kanye had his fangs out for the entire Kardashian clan, calling all of them "sex workers": "The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffic all of the black children they strategically produce".

Though not technically related, this particular bout of allegations comes after his very passionate outcry, asking for the release of Sean Diddy Combs, the former record mogul whose legacy now stands eternally tainted with the bourgeoning pedophilia ring allegations. For context, Sean was arrested back in September 2024, and has plead not guilty to the sex trafficking charges — he is awaiting trial, set for May 5.

A scattered spiral or not, do you think Kanye has gone too far this time?