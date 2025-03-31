5 times Kanye West shocked fans with his fashion choices - KKK hood to Swastika shirt

Kanye West, who calls himself ‘Ye’, sparked backlash on social media after wearing a black Ku Klux Klan (KKK) hood to his interview with DJ Akademiks. The 47-year-old also wore a swastika necklace. This is not the first time West has put on an ensemble inspired by the white supremacist group. In 2022, he made several anti-Semitic remarks and was dropped by fashion brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga. Kanye West's fashion choices have often sparked social media backlash(X/Kanye West, DJ Akademiks)

During his latest interview with DJ Akademiks, the rapper said he regretted having children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The couple share four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

As fans and social media users slammed Kanye West for his outfit, we take a look at five times the 24-time Grammy winner's fashion statements have raised eyebrows.

KKK-inspired hood and Swastika chain

West’s latest controversy erupted when he appeared in an interview with DJ Akademiks wearing an all-black ensemble resembling the robes of the Ku Klux Klan, and a swastika necklace.

“To say that I’m disappointed in Kanye West is under the false perception that I knew who he was. This is just sad to see. F**k ya accolades, this is who you always been,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week

In October 2022, Kanye West debuted a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week. The phrase, widely recognized as a counter-slogan to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement was printed on the back of the shirt.

Swastika T-Shirt

Earlier this year, West was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a T-shirt featuring a swastika design, shortly after selling similar shirts on his Yeezy website. The sighting came as the rapper funded a Super Bowl commercial and posted a series of antisemitic rants on social media.

MAGA hat

Kanye West showed his support for the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement by wearing a MAGA hat in 2018. He first wore the hat publicly during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Bianca Censori's naked pictures

Kanye West posted several nude pictures of his wife Bianca Censori on social media. Several fans slammed the couple. One user said: “Why is this girl always naked?” A second person commented, “How does this stuff fly on Instagram but I upload a bikini photo and it’s taken down?”