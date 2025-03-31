Kanye West regrets having kids with Kim Kardashian in jaw-dropping confession; ‘So this white woman…’

Kanye West made a shocking admission about having kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In a recent interview, the controversial rapper stated that he regretted getting Kardashian pregnant as he “did not want to have kids with her”. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for six years between 2014 and 2021. They share four kids together - North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

West and Kim, who were married for six years between 2014 and 2021, share four kids together - North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. However, the two have been at odds since their divorce.

Kanye West expresses anger over divorce settlement, compares kids with business assets

West appeared in a leather hooded robes, wearing a t-shirt and swastika necklace, for his YouTube interview with DJ Akademiks.

“That was my fault. I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn't God's plan,” the rapper said.

West emphasised that he “doesn't own” the names and likenesses of his children, claiming that he lost control during his divorce from Kim.

“Of all the brands I've made, I don't got the name and likeness or at least fifty-fifty with my kids. My kids are celebrities and I don't have the say so.”

He expressed anger over the divorce settlement and went on to compare his kids with business assets.

Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashians' family

The statement comes after West apparently released a new song featuring Sean Diddy and his daughter North West.

According to reports, West left Kim furious with his new song and she is now planning to pursue a legal action to “protect” North from any association with Diddy.

Speaking to The SUN, a source informed that Kim has to take strict steps to protect her kids, who “already have so much security around after West's Nazi rants.”

Diddy is in jail while he awaits trial for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people to engage in prostitution, all of which he disputes.

During the interview, West further targeted Kim and her well-known Kardashian family as he called them a “mob”.

“So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye.”