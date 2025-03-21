Kim Kardashian plans legal action against Kanye West due to his recent troubling behaviour: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready to take legal action against her ex-husband, Kanye West, following his recent online outbursts and troubling behaviour, a source told The U.S. Sun. The 44-year-old reality star, who shares custody of their four children with West, is said to be deeply concerned about his actions. Despite their joint custody arrangement, the kids primarily live with Kim. Amid troubling online behaviour, Kim Kardashian is reportedly preparing to challenge Kanye West's custody claims.(Reuters)

Kim Kardashian has ‘never not allowed’ West to be kids’ father

Since their joint custody of the children, Kim has permitted North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, to meet their father under the watch of her security and nannies. A source reiterated to the media outlet, “Kim wants to underline the point that she has never not allowed Kanye to have the kids and to be their father.”

The source continued, “No one is preventing him - he's the one who chooses to live in Tokyo much of the time. She would love nothing more than to see him take an active interest in parenting all four kids."Kim even allows him to make decisions their decisions, however, all of this could be discontinued soon, according to a source, especially after the rapper’s recent behaviour.

This week, West made shocking and unfounded accusations, labelling Kim Kardashian a "sex worker" and "sex trafficker," while also making derogatory comments about former friends Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children. In a surprising turn, Kanye claimed he intended to fight for full custody of their four kids, even though he reportedly has minimal involvement in their day-to-day lives.

Kim ‘taking action’ against West

About the rapper’s recent behaviour, the source explained, “Kim is horrified, but she's not surprised. He's just digging his own grave here. He's showing that he is not fit to be a legal parent, nor has the mental capacity to have custody of children.”

The source revealed that the Keeping Up With Kardashians star and her legal team are “taking action.” They continued, “Her team is in crisis mode. The plan is to lodge something with the court this week and using the fact that Kanye stated his plans to seek full custody of the kids. The plan is to question whether he is 'mentally fit' to do so, and then get the ball rolling.”

The insider added, “It's a pretty fast-moving situation. Kim is determined to get Kanye and his threats removed from her life, she says she can't live like this anymore. So despite her fears and worries over it, she knows it's her only course of action to protect her and her children."