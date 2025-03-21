Kim Soo Hyun's fans launch petition to demand justice for the actor amid controversy

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun, a group of dedicated fans has launched a website demanding justice for the actor, calling out what they perceive as unfair treatment and misrepresentation. The site, which aims to defend Kim Soo Hyun's reputation in the wake of the allegations tied to his past relationship with the late Kim Sae-Ron, has sparked widespread debate across social media. Fans of actor Kim Soo Hyun have launched a petition on Change.org demanding justice amid ongoing controversy related to his past relationship with Kim Sae Ron.(@soohyun_k216/Instagram)

Also Read: Super Junior unleashes chaos and creativity in new variety show Woke Up to SuperTV

Kim Soo Hyun’s fans start a petition for justice for him

The petition was begun by fans a few days ago on the platform Change.org to request justice for the actor amid the ongoing controversy with Kim Sae-Ron. The petition is titled, Justice for Kim Soo Hyun – Investigate Garo Sero Research Institute. The goal of the petition is to have 15,000 signatures out of which it has already achieved 14,361 signatures.

According to the petition website, The petition aims to call for immediate action in response to the harmful content produced by the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, which has targeted actor Kim Soo-hyun with defamation and misinformation. The signatories are requesting a thorough investigation into the channel's actions, urging YouTube and relevant authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

It also conveys three key requests of the signatories. The requests on the website stated, “ Investigation – We urge YouTube and relevant authorities to investigate Garo Sero Research Institute for possible violations of platform policies, including spreading false information, harassment, or defamation.”

It continued, “Accountability – If violations are found, we request appropriate action be taken against the channel, including removal of harmful content and penalties for policy breaches. Protection of Public Figures – We call on social media platforms to strengthen policies that protect individuals, including public figures, from malicious content that can damage their reputation and mental well-being.”

Also Read: Selena Gomez reveals her ‘mortified’ moment at Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco

Netizens react to the justice petition for Kim Soo Hyun

A user on Reddit wrote, “People do think that a person has the same personality as the character he plays on screen lol.” A second user wrote, “There's one with almost 14K signatures. His fans have lost their minds. It's disheartening to see that most of his supporters are women.” A third user wrote, “Some celebrities have an almost cult like following and believe their idols can do no wrong.”

Another user wrote, “Some girls rlly dont understand how pedo actually are, they r rlly scary. Nd no 15 nd 27 age gap is not ok, its concerning.” One user wrote, “MY God this is insane .. I’m not literally bashing him based on allegations but why can’t people see tat there can be another face of a person .. his onscreen persona and real face can be entirely different.”