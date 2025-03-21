Super Junior unleashes chaos and creativity in new variety show Woke Up to SuperTV

Super Junior has long been a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world, and their latest venture, Woke Up to SuperTV, proves just how far their creativity and versatility can stretch. Set to debut in March 2025, this high-energy variety show turns the unpredictable into reality, bringing Super Junior's offhand comments and wild ideas to life in real-time. Super Junior's Woke Up to SuperTV is set to premiere in March 2025.(@SMTOWNGLOBAL/X)

Super Junior back with SuperTV

Woke Up to SuperTV features a dynamic and unpredictable format that perfectly matches Super Junior’s signature style. The show combines various entertainment formats, all brought to life by the group’s spontaneous humour and playful energy.

After two decades of dominating the entertainment scene, Super Junior is ready to face their biggest challenge yet in Woke Up to SuperTV. The premise is simple yet wild: every offhand comment, every crazy idea that they throw out, instantly becomes a reality. With no take-backs and no filters, the show embraces the madness that only Super Junior can generate. As they embark on this unpredictable adventure, the question remains—can they keep up with the whirlwind they have created?

The cast of the show will bring back all eight members of the K-pop group including Leeteuk, Hee Chul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun and will be produced by Kim Jinyeong.

Catch Woke Up to SuperTV on Channel K

Woke Up to SuperTV will be available to watch exclusively on Channel K, giving Indian fans direct access to the latest content from Super Junior. Channel K, India’s exclusive channel dedicated to Korean content, represents a significant milestone in the growing cultural exchange between India and Korea. As a specialised platform, Channel K offers a wide range of Korean entertainment, including popular dramas, reality shows, variety programmes, K-pop concerts, and Korean films.

With a large fanbase in India, Super Junior has long been a favourite among K-pop enthusiasts, and this show provides an exciting new way for fans to engage with the group. Known for their global reach and popularity, Super Junior continues to be a major influence in the K-pop world.