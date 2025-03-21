Selena Gomez reveals her ‘mortified’ moment at Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her unwavering support for her close friend Taylor Swift, sharing a lighthearted moment with her fiance, Benny Blanco. The Rare singer and Blanco reminisced about the time they showed up a bit too early to one of Swift's after-parties. Selena Gomez reminisces about an early arrival at one of Swift's after-parties with fiancé Benny Blanco.(File photo)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian ‘appalled’ by Kanye West's social media rant against Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids

Gomez reveals being way too punctual for Swift’s party

On March 19, Gomez revealed on an episode of Spotify Countdown To Series, “As a couple we went to Taylor’s party after some awards show,” jokingly adding that their timing “mortified” her. She continued, “I don’t know, it was kind of cute. Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time.” The Rare Beauty founder then shared that being punctual has become one of the couple’s habits. She shared, “We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you,” as reported by E! Online.

Although embarrassed by the early arrival at the after-party, Gomez's close friendship with Swift remains unwavering. The Lover singer has consistently shown her support, publicly congratulating the couple on their engagement last December and sweetly confirming that she’ll be the flower girl at the wedding.

Also Read: Justin Baldoni's lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds' motion to dismiss $400M lawsuit: ‘We will not stop until…’

Gomez shares about the early days of her romance with Blanco

During the episode, Gomez also described the initial days of her relationship with Blanco when the two first became comfortable with each other at their home which they now share in California. She explained, “We kept our…whatever it was—relationship or getting to know each other—in privacy. And [our home] is where we first started connecting, where we had our first kiss, and where we made the album.”

The engaged couple, set to release their joint album I Said I Love You First on March 21, reflected on the unique experience of creating the record together. Benny shared that working in their home studio made the process feel special, allowing them to bond creatively while still having the comfort of relaxing in other spaces. The producer also noted that this gave Gomez the space to open up more and that vulnerability is evident in the heartfelt lyrics of the upcoming album.

He said, “I felt like your personal journal. I was constantly writing whatever you said, wherever we are. I don’t know if you realized, but I would always open up my phone and be like, ‘F**k, that’s such a good line for a song.’”