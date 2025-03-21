Michelle Obama says she feared about her daughters ‘turning up on Page Six’

Michelle Obama used to worry about her daughters appearing on Page Six during her husband Barack Obama's presidency. On Thursday's episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the former first lady got candid about her fears surrounding Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23, when her family lived in the White House. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival in the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

“I wanted to give my girls enough rope to live and be normal teenagers, but I was also worrying about them turning up on Page Six because they were doing what normal kids would do,” Michele told host Kylie Kelce. When Barack was first elected as president in 2008, Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 years old.

The 61-year-old explained that at the time, there was added pressure on her daughters as compared to previous first children due to the presence of social media and having “cameras everywhere.” Since Barack served two terms, the girls were subject to limelight through their teen years.

“We’d have to build a real community of trust around them because I didn’t want them sitting home on Saturday night not understanding what it was like to be out and have a life before they went to college,” Michelle shared, adding that she had to be cautious about things like prom, their driving lessons, and if there would be alcohol at the parties they went to.

“When we entered, I’m thinking, ‘How do I make sure that they’re normal and ready when this is all over?'” she confessed, admitting that she thought to herself it would have been easier if her daughters were younger during their time at the White House.

Michelle went on to say, “They [Malia and Sasha] still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity, but they go a lot of practice in those years in the White House.” She revealed that her daughters are the reason she won't consider running for president.

“Not only am I not interested in politics in that way, but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves — we’ve done enough,” Michelle said. To which, Kylie, who is a soon-to-be mother of four, said, “That’s such a mom answer.”