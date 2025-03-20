Michelle Obama reveals Barack Obama's wish for a third child amid divorce rumours: ‘We should have a third’

Michelle Obama recently discussed her decision to have a family of four, expressing satisfaction with being the mother of two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. In a candid conversation with Kylie Kelce on the March 20 episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, the former First Lady shared insights into the differing views she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, had regarding the size of their family. Michelle Obama shared insights on motherhood and family size in a podcast, expressing satisfaction with her two daughters. (@MichelleObama/X)

Michelle opens up abouBarack’s wish for another kid

On the podcast, Michelle revealed, “I was like, I think I've been lucky with these two. Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude.’” Kylie, who is expecting her fourth child with her husband Jason Kelce, noted about her two daughters, “Two good sleepers, I'd call it too.” Michelle responded with, “You know, I'm thinking we're gonna get a crazy one.”

The Becoming author also shared her fears from early childhood on the podcast as she said, “I think the sadness or the postpartum that I felt with my kids really came from, like, you love these babies so much. You immediately, you're connected, and you think, ‘Oh my god, all you have is me. I feel so bad for you. I wish you had a parent.’”

Michelle and Kylie, both mothers to daughters, also shared a lighthearted moment about their husbands being girl dads. The former said, “That's because that's what your husband deserved. That's what I told Barack, ‘Dude, you need a bunch of women in your life to smack you around,’” as reported by People magazine.

Michelle prioritises being a mother to running for president

Michelle explained that despite being approached numerous times about running for president, she would never consider it, primarily because of her responsibilities as a mother. She explained, “I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them. And so when people ask me would I ever run, the answer is no. If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role.”

The mother of two shared she is “not interested in politics in that way,” adding, “The thought of, like, putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves. I think we've done enough … they've already served their time.”