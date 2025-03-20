Trump reveals the ‘only thing’ he liked about Biden: ‘Man was a disaster’

Donald Trump recently got candid about the “only thing” he liked about Joe Biden. In an interview with Fox News, earlier this week, the commander-in-chief praised the former president's ability to fall asleep within minutes. In addition to confessing that he himself could never do that, the president labelled his predecessor a “disaster.” Melania Trump and Donald Trump meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House.(REUTERS)

Trump reveals what he likes about ‘sleepy Joe’ Biden

“The only thing I admired about sleepy Joe Biden is the following,” Trump told host Laura Ingraham during Tuesday's interview. “He’d go to a beach, lay down on a cot – barely able to get his feet through the sand – he’d lay down and within minutes he’s sleeping and have cameras watching,” the president added.

Trump admitted, “I could never do that,” adding, “I would never be able to sleep like that. That’s the only thing that I think that was wonderful.” The POTUS further said of Biden, “It was a disaster, this man was a disaster.”

Discussing his own sleep schedule, Trump said, “I don’t sleep much.” According to Dr. Ronny Jackson, his White House physician during his first term, the president just got four to five hours of sleep.

“A lot of people that love what they are doing don’t sleep much, I find. And so far it’s been OK,” Trump told Ingraham. This is not the first time that he has mocked Biden for his ability to quickly fall asleep.

Throughout the former president's White House term, Trump continually referred to him as “Sleepy Joe.” During his 2024 presidential campaign, the 47th prez berated Biden for going to the “beach all the time” and sleeping while wearing a swimsuit, according to New York Post.

“He goes to the beach all the time,” Trump said of Biden during his campaign rally last October, adding, “Somebody told him he looks great in a bathing suit. Typically—typically—an 82-year-old man does not look great in a bathing suit. There may be a couple, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it.”