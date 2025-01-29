Karoline Leavitt tears into ‘sleepy Joe’ over skyrocketing egg prices, indulges in heated exchange with Kaitlan Collins

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary under Donald Trump administration, became the nation's youngest press secretary at the age of 27. She addressed her press briefing on Tuesday afternoon in a stunning berry-colored two-piece suit with a belted back. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

During the briefing, Leavitt blasted former President Joe Biden over higher egg prices, scolded traditional media for “losing trust” and indulged in a fiery exchange with CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

War of words over Trump's recent firing of 17 inspectors general

At the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, ignited a heated argument as she questioned Leavitt about Trump's contentious expulsion of 17 inspectors general, accusing the White House of breaking the law.

“How is the administration deciding which laws to follow and which ones to ignore?” the CNN presenter asked Leavitt.

In defense, Leavitt maintained that Trump had the right and ability to fire anyone as president. “He is the executive of the executive branch, so he has the power to fire anyone within the executive branch that he wishes to.”

Trump on Friday fired over a dozen inspector generals in a sweep of federal watchdogs, stirring alarm on Capitol Hill.

Both Republican and Democratic senators condemned the action, arguing that the President may have violated a federal rule that mandates that Congress be notified of such terminations at least 30 days in advance.

When Collins asked Leavitt about the administration's failure to inform Congress within the legal time frame, the White House press secretary mentioned that Trump is “the executive of the executive branch”, which gives him “the power to fire anywhere within the executive branch that he wishes to.”

Collins further hinted that Trump might have harbored personal grudges against some prosecutors, particularly those involved in his investigations.

“So you're confident that if they bring lawsuits against you, the prosecutors who were fired, that you will succeed?” she asked.

“Yes, we will in court,” Leavitt replied.

Also Read: Egg prices expected to soar across US in 2025 despite JD Vance claiming otherwise. Here's why

Karoline Leavitt blasts Joe Biden over surge in egg prices

Meanwhile, Christian Datoc of the Washington Examiner mentioned that“egg prices have skyrocketed” and inquired as to what steps the administration is taking to bring down prices.

She responded with an anti-Biden tirade, reminding everyone thatwhenBiden was in the Oval Office - “or upstairs in the residence sleeping - I'm not really sure. Egg prices increased 65 percent in this country.”

She attributed the increased expenses to the previous administration's “inflationary policies.”

Regarding the egg crisis, she noted thatthe Biden administration and the Department of Agriculture ordered the wholesale slaughter of over 100 million hens, which has resulted in a scarcity of chicken and egg supply.

In order to resolvethis issue, she urged the Senate to approve Trump's nominations, particularly Brooke Rollins to head the Department of Agriculture.