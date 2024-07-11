Former First Daughter Sasha Obama shows off her toned physique in a recent workout session: Watch

Sasha Obama, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, has recently flaunted her chiselled physique. Sasha Obama celebrates her 23rd birthday with a fit and toned physique(instagram/michelleobama)

The 23-year-old former First Daughter was recently spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles, California.

Sporting black biker shorts and a matching crop top, Sasha displayed her toned abs and athletic physique. Her look was completed with braids, exuding both confidence and strength.

Sasha's dedication to maintaining a fit lifestyle is not entirely surprising. Her mother, Michelle, is well known for her 'Let's Move!' initiative, which aimed to combat childhood obesity and promote healthier living among Americans.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry can now ‘earn respect’ only with THIS one gesture amid mounting backlash

One American YouTuber, Desi Chris, also quipped in his recent video that America is famous for its “fat people.”

Sasha seems to have embraced mother's values wholeheartedly, committing to a rigorous fitness routine that has yielded impressive results.

While the specifics of Sasha's workout regimen remain private, her appearance suggests a well-rounded approach to fitness. Regularly hitting the gym, she likely engages in a variety of exercises, including treadmill running, bench press, strength training, and possibly yoga or pilates.

Sasha Obama turned 23

On June 10 Sasha celebrated her 23rd birthday. Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a touching tribute, writing, “Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you. 💕” with a photo capturing a moment of mother and daughter tightly hugging each other.

Many users chimed into the commenter section wishing the former first daughter her special day.

“How Sweet and Wonderful. Such a Lovely Family that makes everyone PROUD. Happy Birthday Sasha,” one said.

ALSO READ| George Clooney calls for Biden to drop out of 2024 race in bombshell op-ed: ‘Battle he cannot win’

Anothe wished, “GEMINI are very beautiful ❤️😍... Happy born day Sasha... enjoy your day 🎈🎊🎉🎂.”

Former President Baraalso shared a sweet snapshot from Sasha's childhood: “Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you’re just getting started!”