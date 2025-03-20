Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles breaks silence after Kanye West's vile rant about singer and Jay-Z

Tina Knowles has responded to Kanye West's vile rant against her daughter, Beyonce's family. Earlier this week, the 47-year-old rapper questioned the mental capacity of the Single Ladies hitmaker and Jay-Z's children on X. While it is not the first time the 24-time Grammy winner has attacked an artist online, the unprovoked attack did not sit well with the 71-year-old businesswoman. US fashion designer Tina Knowles attends the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 1, 2025. The Fifteen Percent Pledge awards a selection of Black owned businesses with special awards and grants. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP)(AFP)

Tina Knowles breaks silence after Kanye West's social media attack on Beyonce and Jay-Z

The 71-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video of herself telling a “corny joke.” In her veiled dig at West, Tina said, “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown.” The business woman revealed that the video was filmed at a set of her book tour.

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords , I know that God has got this,” Tina captioned the post.

Kanye West attacks Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kids in social media rant

In his social media rant, West claimed that Beyonce and Jay-Z used IVF to conceive their 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, New York Post reported. While he took the post down, the Gold Digger rapper admitted he scrapped it because “somebody from my music team called me and begged me to take it down and spoke on Twitter banning etc.”

West still has multiple tweets against Jay-Z on his X account. One of which reads, “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S**T I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME.”

“OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO S**T TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. S**T HURTS SO F**K BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F**K ME.”