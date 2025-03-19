Menu Explore
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was unaware his prison call with Kanye West was being recorded: Report

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 19, 2025 06:22 PM IST

In the now-viral clip, Diddy warned Ye, saying, “You be careful out there 'cause they definitely trying to end us.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was unaware that his prison call to Kanye West was being recorded, according to a New York Post report. On Monday, a video of the Gold Digger rapper talking on phone with the disgraced music mogul was shared on Instagram by The Shade Room.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs did not know his call with Kanye West was being recorded: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘didn't know’ his prison call with Kanye West was being recorded: Source

In the now-viral clip, Combs warned West, saying, “You be careful out there 'cause they definitely trying to end us.” While it is unclear who leaked their conversation, a source told the outlet that the 55-year-old did not know it was being recorded.

“Puff didn’t know it was being recorded [on video],” the insider said, adding that Combs “thought he was having a friend call him to check on his kids.” The source also confirmed that the conversation was authentic, shutting down speculations it was A.I. generated.

The insider further shared that “Diddy’s kids are in touch with Ye.” Combs has seven children. He had a son, Christian, 26, and twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, 17, with his late ex, Kim Porter. He also adopted his ex's son from her marriage to ex-husband Al B. Sure!.

Combs is also father to son Justin, 31, and daughters Chance, 18, and Love, 2, whom he shares with Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively.

Addressing West's decision to record the phone call that took place last week, the insider said that “Ye wasn’t doing anything nefarious,” adding, “Ye is doing Ye.”

The 47-year-old rapper's latest track, Fine S**t, features the vocals of his ex, Kim Kardashian, and their daughter, North West. As the Kardashians star reportedly tried stopping West from using their vocals, he fumed at her in a social media rant on Tuesday.

The insider told the outlet, “Diddy is collateral damage in the debacle over Ye’s new song – the beef is really with Kim,” adding that it is “a matter of older influential Black men knowing these guys are kind of flying blindly.”

