Kim Kardashian's SKIMS launches wedding intimates with White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger

The White Lotus IS the moment, and if it wasn't already that way, so is Patrick Schwarzenegger. The rising star as been making steady, but sturdy steps up the Hollywood pecking order and starring front and center in the whimsical HBO drama that has the world in a chokehold right now, is definitely great for the acting street cred. Kim Kardashian pulls a marketing coup with White Lotus-coded SKIMS wedding shop campaign(Photos: Instagram/skims)

That being said, Patrick just got insanely cooler. Earlier today, Kim Kardashian shared sum yummy drops for SKIMS. While they're always snazzy and will make you look thrice (and maybe even fill up your cart and blow all your money, we don't make the rules), a chic, sultry and to-the-point line drop for the bourgeoning high-end shapewear brand, is nothing beyond the ordinary. Well...almost.

You can see Patrick's dreamy blue eyes and frat boy hair being the pride and joy of the SKIMS Instagram handle, so we don't really need to tell you, that he's bagged the campaign. BUT, this one's a cut above the rest. It's the launch of another very sexy line of wedding intimates — for him and her!

Patrick and Abby Champion — his partner of a decade and now fiance — put their subtle but peppery chemistry on display.

From a tux and sheer-bodycon, to briefs and satin lingerie, the SKIMS wedding shop drop has both options between wanting to be nearly or even entirely naked, and everything in between. Patrick and Abby are QUITE the vibe as he looks dapper in his tux and she clings onto him in a satin corset, silky hipsters, sheer white stockings and a waist-length bow holding those blonde locks up.

But the one with him completely naked save for a bouquet and her in see-through, weathered lace lingerie is our personal favourite.

And the thirsty comments definitely agree: "You can’t keep getting away with this Kim!!!! Too good", "Kim marketing team eats so bad the white lotus fans quacking rn🙌", "daddy af 🔥" and "Oh it’s getting hot in here!! 🔥🔥🔥" to quote a few.

And the hilarity coupled with the desperation to get one's hands on some SKIMS never stops, "Seeking a husband for this fit" and "Does anyone wanna get married" being our favourite comments.

Well, waiting on catching up with The White Lotus just got 10x steamier!