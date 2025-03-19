‘Too far’: Kanye West slams Playboi Carti over song request to daughter North, Iggy Azalea responds

Kanye West thinks Playboi Carti went “too far” with his recent request to Kim Kardashian. The 47-year-old called out the Atlanta-born rapper on Tuesday for telling the SKIMS founder he wants to collaborate with her daughter, North West. Kanye West arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kanye West slams Playboi Carti for going ‘too far’ with his request to Kim Kardashian

In his latest round of bizarre rants on X, formerly Twitter, Kanye wrote in all-caps that “the man makes the final decision,” referring to Carti's message to Kardashian. The Gold Digger rapper went on to say that he has decided that his daughter North “won't be doing any songs” with the 29-year-old rapper.

Kanye took issue with Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, allegedly snubbing him from his album. “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” he tweeted.

“I DONT A F**K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY S**T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT NO COMMENTS THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS,” Kanye added.

Iggy Azalea responds to Kanye West's latest rant against Playboi Carti

Hours later, Kanye returned to the platform and called out Iggy Azalea, saying, “I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F**K?” referring to the Australian rapper and Carti's son, Onyx.

However, Azalea quickly fired back at West, asking him to keep her son out of it. “Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this,” she wrote while replying to the Runaway rapper's tweet.

“At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?) but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with,” the 34-year-old went on.

“Does he read it? No. Hes a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (s***ty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?” she added.