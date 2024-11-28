‘You can't make this shit up': Kanye West’s Bomb music video features daughters North West-Chicago, sparks fan outrage

In an event that netizens should have expected, the newest stars of Kanye West's Bomb music video are none other than his daughters — North West and Chicago West. While the rapper’s collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, credited to the duo ¥$, was intended to be a bold return to the spotlight, the video has not gone down well with fans. Shared on November 28 across social media, the video features a post-apocalyptic desert setting where North and Chicago are seen driving vehicles while being chased by cartoon monsters. This visual concept, though likely intended to be edgy, has drawn heavy criticism from viewers; Kanye’s fans were already sceptical following the release of his Vultures 2 album, which was poorly received by critics, the Bomb video has only fueled their frustrations. Kanye West and his daughters - North West and Chicago

Viewers began by speculating that the video wasn’t authentic, with a few noting that the video might have been AI-generated. “WHAT THE FUCK IS IT ALL AI 😭 No way this is real I thought Kanye was getting better and now hes using AI to make a full music video for HIS DAUGHTERS SONG,” read a comment on Reddit. "Someone cancel his all subscription to ai services asap,” was another comment. Another deeply upset fan also commented, “You ever think to yourself how this is even remotely real? The greatest artist of the past generation dropping a song where all he does is go ‘uweuweuwe’ with autotune while his kids sing nonsense in Japanese, with an Ai generated music video with mutated animals and featuring Yuno Miles to top it off. You couldn't make this shit up if you tried.”

However, many critics seemed to overlook his AI use, instead focusing on how the young girls were portrayed, without fully understanding the technology behind it. “And he's using his daughter, his music is not for kids! She's had some Japanese tutor and now he's tuning her. This is the worst thing he's done Imho,” read a scathing comment. “Kanye just clowning his daughters😭,” read another.

This release, though certainly attention-grabbing, has left many wondering whether Kanye’s new creative direction is truly reflective of his artistic vision — or if it’s simply another misstep in his already turbulent career.