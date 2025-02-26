What's Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy like? Grandma Tina Knowles spills the beans

Blue Ivy Carter made quite the classy little splash at the Grammys this year. The moment when it suddenly dawned on Beyonce that it was HER album, Cowboy Carter which bagged the coveted top honour of Album of the Year, was truly one for the books. Beyonce's innocent shocked expression of course, won the internet. But her trot from her seat to the stage made it more than clear about how strong her relationship was with Blue Ivy. Ever wondered what Blue Ivy is like? Grandma Tina Knowles spills the beans

Tina Knowles, mother to Beyonce and grandma to Blue Ivy, recently opened up on her granddaughter while on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Revisiting the iconic Grammys moment, Tina looked proud as a punch as she narrated it once again: "Blue at the thing, and Beyonce sitting like (this), and Blue saying, get up. And she walked on the stage and so they call her the manager. She's the manager. Bossy little Capricorn, like her grandma". True and blue Capricorn energy indeed!

For all those absolutely besotted with Blue Ivy's cool and calm demeanour, the next obvious question in their minds is of course, what path Beyonce junior is planning on treading in the future. Tina didn't have an exact answer up her sleeve but she made sure to point out that the little one of the Carter clan was capable of acing anything she choses to set her heart on. Tina said, "I don't know. Because, Blue is, you know, she's a jack of all trades, as my mama would say. And she can do so many things. We don't know, because she's only 13. She's amazing".

It goes without saying that Blue Ivy is going to be a tall, TALL young woman when she's all grown up. Jennifer of course pointed it out to which Tina quipped, "I know, she passed me up a long time ago. I can't stand it", eliciting laughter from the audience.

So does 'mama Knowles' give advice to the mother-daughter super duo? Not really! Because evidently, both Beyonce and Blue Ivy are all the other needs. Tina shared, "Actually, um, her mother gives her advice. Her and her mother are really tight, and so they don't need me to give much advice. They tell me to mind my business, you know".

It goes without saying, Tina is one proud grandma to Blue Ivy!