Has Bianca Censori left Kanye West? His latest rap hints at a second divorce after split with Kim Kardashian

The Kanye West-Bianca Censori rollercoaster has just picked up some knee-jerking pace. The rumour vines have it, that Bianca may have just (read FINALLY) left Ye! What let the cat out of the bag? Well, Ye himself! In his latest rap, titled Bianca, the rapper and Yeezy's founder has presented some pretty compelling lines which directly tell us of the events that may have transpired — emphasis on 'may'. Kanye West's latest rap may just be hinting at Bianca Censori walking out on him: Another divorce on the cards for Ye?

If you're wondering what exactly has the internet doing a double take, one look at the lines and you'll get the drift: "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it".

Now if we're taking these lines at face value, it seems like Bianca had enough of the marriage and even tried to get Ye some well-meaning medical help — but of course, Ye would have none of that.

Not just this, some lines also give insight into what could very well have been Bianca's state of mind, considering these hints of her having walked out are literal: "She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at".

Hooked and need more details on Bianca's walk out? Ye's got you covered. As per the rap, she reportedly hopped in the car and made a run for it with Ye even speculating if she'd been planning the walk-out for a while: "I’m tracking my b–h through an app / I’m tracking my b–h through the city. She hop in the car and she ran / My b–h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned". While of course, the entire song is about Bianca and her stupendous run, one other detail that has been pricking everyone is how Ye compares him and Bianca to Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura. For context, 5 years after their 11-year long relationship ended, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy alleging him as the perpetrator of a "cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking", spanning a decade.

If this rap is to be taken seriously, Kanye may just be headed for his second divorce after his split from Kim Kardashian following their 7-year long marriage. The two would have come up on 3 years of marriage, this December after their December 2022 private ceremony.

Coming back to the song of the hour, Ye's Bianca is part of his WW3 album, which is anyway all-out controversial, carrying tracks with titles like Free Diddy, Heil Hitler and Hitler Ye and Jesus.

Do you think Bianca is finally done with Ye?