Travis Kelce net worth 2025: How much does Taylor Swift's NFL boyfriend earn in a year?

Travis Kelce has made a name for himself not just in the NFL as one of the best players, but he is also making headlines as singer Taylor Swift's boyfriend. From off-the-field endorsements, business investments, to media ventures, he has made himself what he is today. As a star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, he capitalizes on the brand he built through football. Check out Travis Kelce's net worth. Check out Travis Kelce's net worth.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Net Worth and Career Earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelce’s approximate net worth is $90 million as of 2025. He is the highest-earning tight end in NFL history, which makes his income hit around $94 million.

NFL Contracts and Salary Growth

In the year 2013 Kansas City Chiefs drafted Kelce, and just after its entry, it became one of the biggest hits league. He also signed a two-year contract worth $34.25 million in 2024, giving him a huge annual income of $17.125 million.

Endorsements and Brand Deals

Off the field, Kelce earns millions from endorsement deals. He has partnered with Nike, Bud Light, Pfizer, Verizon, Pepsi, State Farm, and McDonald’s, among others. His Pfizer deal alone is reportedly worth $20 million. It’s estimated that he makes over $5 million each year from sponsorships.

Business Ventures

Kelce is also an entrepreneur and investor. He co-owns Club Car Wash, which has almost 200 locations. He made a major profit from investing in Cholula Hot Sauce, which was sold to McCormick in 2020. Other investments include Casa Azul Tequila, Tru Kolors sportswear, Hilo Nutrition, and even a stake in the Alpine F1 Team.

$100 Million Podcast Deal

In 2024, Kelce and his brother Jason signed a huge $100 million distribution deal with Amazon’s Wondery for their podcast New Heights. The show is one of the most popular sports podcasts in the U.S.

Personal Life

Kelce became even more popular after he started dating singer Taylor Swift in 2023. This Swift effect boosted his social media followers and caused Chiefs merchandise sales to jump by 400%.

Property and Lifestyle

Kelce owns a luxury home in Kansas City and a multi-million dollar mansion in Leawood. Kansas. His lifestyle includes luxury cars, charity work, and public appearances. Along with all the luxury living and lifestyle, he runs an Eighty Seven & Running Foundation, which helps underprivileged youth

From the football field to business boardrooms and the podcast studio, Travis Kelce continues to grow his influence and fortune, making him one of the most marketable athletes in the NFL today.

FAQs

What is Travis Kelce’s net worth?

Travis Kelce’s estimated net worth in 2025 is around $90 million.

How did Travis Kelce make his money?

He earned it through his NFL career, endorsements, business ventures, and media deals.

Where does Travis Kelce live?

He owns a luxury home in Kansas City and a mansion in Leawood, Kansas.