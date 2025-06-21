Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi
Indian businessman buys custom pink Rolls-Royce for one-year-old daughter: 'Such a Dubai Dad move'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 21, 2025 08:02 PM IST

Indian businessman Satish Sanpal celebrated Father's Day by gifting his one-year-old daughter, Isabella, a custom pink Rolls-Royce.

An Indian businessman living in Dubai stunned social media after he gifted a custom pink Rolls-Royce to his one-year-old daughter for Father's Day. In a video shared on Instagram, Satish Sanpal, founder of ANAX Developments, was seen gifting his one-year-old daughter Isabella Sanpal the keys to the luxury car along with his wife Tabinda Sanpal.

The car's was custom-made in England for the one-year-old. (Instagram/@lovindubai)
The video showed the bright metallic pink car's all-pink luxury interiors. The car's nameplate read "Congratulations, Isabella," while a small note on the floor revealed that the car was custom-made in England for the toddler and imported to the UAE for the occasion. The car seats were also monogrammed with the little girl's initials.

In the clip, the family is seen arriving in their Rolls-Royce to pick up the custom gift for the toddler. The excited toddler is entertained by dance and music before she receives the keys to her car and sits in it for the first time. "Satish Sanpal just won Father's Day. He gifted a custom-built Rolls-Royce in Dubai just for his precious baby girl, Isabella Satish Sanpal. Such a Dubai Dad move," the caption read.

Take a look at the video here:

 

This is not the first time the Indian businessman has gone all out to celebrate his little girl. In February, Sanpal celebrated his daughter’s first birthday with a lavish party at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. The ultra-luxurious celebration included popular Bollywood celebrities like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Atif Aslam and Nora Fatehi.

The luxury hotel was transformed into a winter wonderland with icy chandeliers, fake snow on the floor and winter white trees. The birthday girl, born on February 25 in London last year, arrived in a fairytale carriage wearing a ball gown fit for a Disney princess.

(Also read: Indian man celebrates kid’s 1st birthday at Atlantis The Royal in peak Dubai bling: Nora Fatehi, Atif Aslam perform)

Trending News Viral News
Indian businessman buys custom pink Rolls-Royce for one-year-old daughter: 'Such a Dubai Dad move'
