Indian man celebrates kid’s 1st birthday at Atlantis The Royal in peak Dubai bling: Nora Fatehi, Atif Aslam perform

Indian businessman Satish Sanpal celebrated his daughter’s first birthday with a lavish party at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. The UAE-based chairman of ANAX Holding and his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, hosted a huge celebration at the ultra-luxurious hotel for their daughter, Isabella Satish Sanpal. Visuals shared online show the hotel’s Diamond Ballroom transformed into a spectacle for the birthday party, with celebrities marking their presence. Satish Sanpal celebrated his daughter's first birthday at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai.(Instagram/@farhanabodi)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Atif Aslam, and Nora Fatehi led the celeb roll call at Isabella Sanpal’s first birthday celebration. The cast of Dubai Bling also put up an appearance, with Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Alsamadi, Safa Siddiqui, and Loujain Adada showing up to bless the birthday girl.

Winter Wonderland in Dubai

For his daughter’s first birthday, Indian expat Satish Sanpal transformed Atlantis The Royal into a winter wonderland. Chandeliers dripped down from the ceiling, fake snow covered the floor, and towering white trees completed the scene.

The birthday girl herself showed up to her party in a carriage straight out of a fairytale, complete with a footman. In keeping with the theme, the birthday girl and her mother wore ballgowns in shades of silver and golden.

Dubai Bling cast member Farhana Bodi shared inside glimpses from the lavish celebration, including the massive castle-shaped cake that descended from the roof.

Atif Aslam serenaded the guests while Nora Fatehi set the dance floor on fire at Isabella Sanpal’s first birthday party. Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia also performed at the party, while photos shared by Khaleej Times show Rahat Fateh Ali Khan posing with the parents.

Dubai Bling’s Ebraheem Alsamadi also took to Instagram to share glimpses from the celebration.

Isabella Sanpal was born on February 25, 2024 in London at the historic Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, according to her Instagram profile.