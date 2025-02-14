Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi opens up on her Indian roots and the challenges of being misrepresented on reality TV

Dubai Bling has been the prototype for reality TV shows that focus on the lifestyles of the rich and powerful in Asia. Among the castmates who have wowed the audiences over the three seasons is Indian-origin model-turned-entrepreneur Farhana Bodi. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Farhana opens up about the fame from the show, keeping it real on social media, and her Indian roots. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Indian-origin millionaire Farhana Bodi from Dubai Bling walks red carpet. See pics) Farhana Bodi is one of the stars of Netflix reality show Dubai Bling.

Farhana says that each season of Dubai Bling has helped her expand her social media family. The third season dropped on Netflix last month. "Obviously with a platform like Netflix, you will appear to a wider audience and different audience around the globe. And obviously, every season, it gets better and better. So you get approached by new brands, a new community joins on Instagram, on your online platform," she says.

On social media and reality TV

Farhana says that contrary to popular perception, being a content creator on social media isn't easy. "I'm very humble about my success because I know where I started, says Farhana, adding, "I know how the struggles I went through to reach here. Anyone can hustle and anyone can work hard, but it's the way you have to be determined. You have to be focused and you have to be wanting to win in life. There's a lot of sacrifices you have to make. There's a lot of sleepless nights."

In the past, contestants on reality shows have complained that edits have made them appear like who they aren't. Farhana echoes, "On a reality show, we don't know what the edits are gonna be like." However, she says that the contestants can bypass that by being authentic. "I've always maintained one thing is being real. I will never try to portray a person that I'm not on and off screen. Even on social media, what you see is what you get. That's the way I am." However, she does agree that Dubai Bling did get some aspects wrong in the last season. She argues, “We don't have control over edits at the end of the day. So, I would say that I'm not happy with the way I look on the last season. It wasn't really me. This whole matchmaking thing and stuff is not really me.”

On her Indian roots

Courtesy of her content creation, which has helped her amass 3 million Instagram followers, Farhana walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Talking about the experience, she says, "When I'm at the Cannes Film Festival. I want to represent my Indian roots at the end of the day. I want to give hope and inspiration to all my fellow Indian girls out there who dream big, who want to be on that international platform. If I could do it, I'm sure you guys can all do it too. Of course, I'm representing Farhana, but I'm also representing, all the Indian girls on a global platform."