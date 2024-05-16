Dubai Bling’s Indian-origin millionaire Farhana Bodi walks Cannes Film Festival red carpet. See pics
May 16, 2024 02:37 PM IST
Cannes Film Festival 2024: Indian-origin Farhana Bodi was featured on the second season of the Netflix reality show ‘Dubai Bling’.
Farhana Bodi, the Indian-origin influencer who was a key figure on the hit Netflix reality show “Dubai Bling”, made walked the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.
Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from the opening ceremony of the festival.
Farhana Bodi has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram.
The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or.
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
