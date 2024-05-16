Dubai Bling’s Indian-origin millionaire Farhana Bodi walks Cannes Film Festival red carpet. See pics

Farhana Bodi, the Indian-origin influencer who was a key figure on the hit Netflix reality show “Dubai Bling”, made walked the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Cannes 2024: Indian-origin Farhana Bodi poses at her hotel before her red carpet appearance. (Instagram/farhanabodi)

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from the opening ceremony of the festival.

Farhana Bodi has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or.