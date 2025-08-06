Cardi B unveils jaw-dropping $189K Cartier jewelry, flaunts stunning gift from Stefon Diggs | See photos

Cardi B’s luxury taste is shining brighter than ever. The Grammy-winning rapper recently dropped jaws after unveiling her stunning $189K Cartier jewelry haul on TikTok, complete with an iced-out surprise from her new boo, NFL star Stefon Diggs. Cardi B shows off her jewelry haul from Cartier's Paris store.(instagram/@iamcardib)

A ‘daily stack’ made of gold and diamonds

In her signature flashy style, the “WAP” hitmaker took fans along for a glittering unboxing straight from Cartier’s Paris store. And this wasn’t just a treat - it was a full-on treasure trove.

“Hi guys! It’s your girl Cardi B, come put my brand-new daily stack together,” she said, as she opened box after box of serious hardware. Her “daily” look now includes 10 Cartier Love bracelets in yellow, rose, and white gold ($7,350 each), plus two pavé diamond versions - one in rose gold ($28,400), and the other in white gold ($30,400).

But the drip didn’t stop at her wrists. Cardi added four Love rings in different golds and a pavé diamond version priced at $7,400. The crown jewel? A Panthère de Cartier ring encrusted with diamonds and emeralds - a roaring statement piece worth $60,000 perched on her pointer finger.

As if that wasn’t enough, she flexed a $15,600 Tiffany & Co. ring, a custom Spinelli Kilcollin design, and a heavy mix of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, declaring, “It’s a classic; real rich people never get tired of Van Cleef.”

A surprise from Stefon Diggs

Before diving into the Cartier mountain, Cardi flashed a glitzy gift that stole the spotlight - a diamond-studded Patek Philippe Nautilus watch worth $72,806, gifted by her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs. “My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers,” she beamed. “I thought he was buying something for himself and it was like, ‘Surprise! A watch for you.’”

The pair, who made things Instagram official earlier this summer, seem to be going strong - and clearly, Diggs knows Cardi’s love language is luxury.

Fans react

Naturally, fans flocked to the comments section, mostly in awe - and a little bit in denial.

“I’m too poor to watch this,” one TikTok user joked.

Another chimed in with, “I got the same Cartier bracelet stack. From Amazon”

Some simply dropped strings of crying emojis, overwhelmed by the sheer sparkle overload. One fan summed it up perfectly: “This haul gave me whiplash. I need a minute.”