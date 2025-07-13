Did Stefon Diggs split with Cardi B over 'BBL smell'? Rapper breaks silence

Cardi B left her fanbase shocked and buzzing by choosing to go public with her relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs during a New York Knicks game in May this year. However, the rapper’s recent move to delete Diggs from her Instagram grid has left many fans speculating on whether the pair has decided to call it quits, as reported by Clutchpoints. Cardi B addresses rumors about her hygiene amid breakup rumors with Stefon Diggs after deleting him from Instagram.(Getty Images via AFP)

In addition to this speculation is the rampant rumor that Diggs decided to end his relationship with the rapper over her “BBL smell”. The rapper has now responded to the comments.

Cardi B slams rumors about her personal hygiene

Cardi B recently took to X to clear the air by saying, “First of all, I don't know who made that up. But b*tch, that's you ... That's on you, b*tch. That could never be me.” The interaction was captured by Coffee City on YouTube. "B*tch, I was a f*cking stripper, you had to smell good all the time. I was raised by women, like please,” she added.

A recent post on Instagram also suggested the same by seemingly quoting Diggs to have said, “I tried to hold it down but her BBL smelled like a trash bag in July.” The NFL player was quick to shut down these rumors by writing “Cap” in the comments.

Netizens react to the rumor

Ever since Cardi B spoke out for and defended herself publicly, her fans have been taking to social media to express their thoughts on the matter.

“Bruno and Set both said she stink These niggas not lying,” wrote one user. “What a loser. You don’t need to put your fingers and soap in your ass to clean it. Who tf does that?” wrote a second user.

“Famous millionaire in a twitter space begging fans to believe she doesn’t stink ?” remarked the third user.

Another user wrote, “For her to be so triggered and upset it gotta be true," while one wrote, “Why she gotta explain it in such an angry way?”

Cardi B’s next album, “Am I the Drama?”, is slated to be released this September.