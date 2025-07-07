Offset makes bold statement amid Cardi B and Stefon Diggs split rumors; ‘You can’t get rid of…’

Amid speculations that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were splitting up, the former's ex-husband Offset appeared on Instagram Live with a statement that raised eyebrows. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset a second time in July 2024 after almost seven years of marriage,.(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

“You can't get rid of me,” the Atlanta rapper said on Sunday night, looking quite happy. "I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer.”

The short livestream coincided with Cardi B and Diggs break-up rumors. Offset said, “I'm harder than all you p######,” without mentioning any names.

Offset's remarks were well-timed on social media, as Cardi B's Instagram account saw removal of all images of Diggs, including photos taken on their yacht and during vacation in Paris.

As of Monday, July 7, Diggs' page still included a picture of Cardi B, but the other content they uploaded had disappeared.

After months of rumors, the pair went public just one month earlier in June, sharing adorable photographs and hanging out together.

Their relationship seems to start in late 2024, based on flirtatious social media exchanges and greeting each other at events.

Cardi B's abrupt Instagram cleanup came as she was stepping up her promotion for her next album, which made some people question whether the split rumors were a marketing ploy.

Also Read: Trump blasted over ‘four-word’ bizarre response on Fed cuts as Texas flood death toll rises; ‘His ears don’t hear truth’

When Offset reacted to Cardi B & Stefon Diggs romance

Following the initial link between Diggs and Cardi, Offset remarked “good roll out on PR” under one of Cardi's posts.

Later in April, he declared, “I'm happy for her!!” after Cardi was spotted dancing with Diggs at Coachella.

But he eventually deleted his social media accounts when a widely shared post claimed that Cardi was doing Diggs-style hairstyles for their baby Wave.

Cardi and Diggs continue to follow one another on Instagram in spite of the posts removal, so it's unclear what their current relationship is.

After almost seven years of marriage, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset a second time in July 2024.