Trump blasted over ‘four-word’ bizarre response on Fed cuts as Texas flood death toll rises; ‘His ears don’t hear truth’

Donald Trump came under fire for his four words response to a reporter who was inquiring about federal cuts amid the devastating death toll from the Texas floods. Donald Trump faced backlash for his dismissive response to a reporter's question about federal cuts and the Texas flood death toll.(AP)

A reporter asked the President whether DOGE cuts to FEMA contributed to the high death toll from this week's unexpected flash floods in Central Texas. As of this afternoon, 78 people have died and 10 campers are still unaccounted for.

“Democrats are blaming your federal cuts for the deaths over in Texas,” the journalist asked. In response, Trump said, “I can't hear you.”

Also Read: Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’

Trump faces backlash for skipping Fed cuts question

As soon as the video of Trump dodging the questions about the catastrophe floods became viral, some on X blasted him, with one saying: “His ears don’t hear truth.”

“What! Didn't he just say two or three days ago that he's starting to send letters to 10 countries a day? He's lying again,” another said.

Another dissatisfied viewer went on to state, "I didn’t even listen to what he said. Because he’ll never ever even say what a tragedy. He’ll blame someone else."

“I can’t hear you? Then ask them to repeat it if you didn’t hear it. Instead, he just moves to someone else hoping they’ll ask a different question. What a loser,” the fourth person stated.

Trump signs Major Disaster Declaration

As many families had a devastating weekend, Trump ultimately issued emergency relief orders. In the wake of numerous unfortunate deaths, he posted his sympathies on Truth Social.

“I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need. These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders,” Trump wrote.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!” he added.

Meanwhile, rescue teams continue their search operation for victims. According to officials, over 850 people have been rescued in the first 36 hours.