Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’

On Friday, devastating, swift-moving floods on the Guadalupe River swelled 26 feet (8 meters), killing at least 51 people and leaving 27 girls who were living at a summer camp in Kerr County missing.

In a statement on Saturday, Melania addressed the natural tragedy on X, writing: “My heart goes out to the parents in Texas during this difficult time. I am holding you in my thoughts and sending prayers for strength, comfort, and resilience.”

Trump critics quickly blasted Melania over her post, claiming that thought and prayers are not enough in wake of her husband's massive budget cuts, which have affected federal forecasters and disaster response agencies.

Before the deafly floods hit Texas, five former National Weather Service directors wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump, warning that further funding cuts would cause fatalities.

“Our worst nightmare is that weather forecast offices will be so understaffed that there will be needless loss of life,” they warned.

Additionally, a Florida weatherman informed viewers during his usual broadcast that he would no longer be able to continue forecasting local weather due to budget constraints.

Melania Trump's faces backlash amid Texas floods

Reacting to Melania's post on X, one person asked, “When is the President of the United States going to say something? I understand it’s not all about him this time, but seriously????”

“Why aren’t you deported yet?” another questioned.

“Instead of Support, when you send some of that money that you and your husband scammed out of the US citizens,” a third user wrote.

“Are you going to apologize for Trump’s gutting of NOAA and the NWS, which clearly put people in Texas at greater risk? How many lives could have been saved by timely warnings - or would that be ‘socialism’?” the fourth user chimed in.

“How about telling Donny to give back the money to FEMA and NOAA? Thoughts and prayers don't do a whole lot!” one more stated.

Meanwhile, some ridiculed the first lady for dancing with Trump on White House balcony during Fourth of July celebrations.