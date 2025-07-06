Why did Trump and Melania act ‘like newlyweds’ during July 4th WH appearance? Surprising ‘Royal’ details revealed

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump stunned the crowd as well as their followers with their “newlywed-like” display of affection from the White House balcony during the Fourth of July celebrations. Their surprising romance indicated a “shift” in their 20-year marriage, stated a body language specialist to the Irish Star. U.S. President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump as they stand at a balcony to watch the during Fourth of July celebrations at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

Trump seemed to cuddle the First Lady in an effort to excite the already raucous crowd, according to expert Judi James. “Her smile down at the crowds and his more bashful grin makes them look almost like newlyweds here. It's a new part of the Trump brand and the reception it received suggests there might be more PDAs on the cards,” she stated.

Did Trump and Melania try to copy Royals?

According to James, the First Couple appeared to mimic the royals, giving their own rendition of a theatrical wedding kiss “to a clearly delighted and encouraging crowd.”

“This looks like the body language icing on the cake for Trump who has managed to trigger a response of howling encouragement simply by suddenly looking sweetly besotted with his wife,” she said.

Trump and Melania hugged each other on the White House balcony, apparently showing others like that they are deeply in love. In a rare PDA display, the President even pulled her in close, gave her a smooch, and then kissed her. forehead.

They both danced together in front of the crowd, with Melania imitating Trump's signature dance moves, which he served up with open palms, as his iconic walk-off song, “YMCA,” was played.

Trump planted kiss on Melania's cheek

Trump, as per body language specialists, gradually increased the intensity of his physical touch as the crowd showed him greater affection.

He appears content in this situation, and it appears like their torsos are squeezed together as Melania's arm is wrapped around his shoulders and his around her waist, causing them to embrace each other, James mentioned.

“Melania chats to him and he seems to take advantage of the proximity to plant a kiss on her cheek. Her reciprocal smile of approval and the coos from the fans prompt him to plant a second kiss too, before he points a finger at the fans in an act of mock admonishment,” she added.