Trump lets slip private pet name for Melania during Iowa speech: 'I call her…'

President Donald Trump, in a spirited address to supporters in Des Moines, gave a glimpse into his personal life while celebrating a major legislative victory. Speaking just hours after Congress passed what he proudly dubbed his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” the president shifted from policy to personal anecdotes, inadvertently revealing a pet name he uses for his wife, Melania Trump. During his speech in Iowa, President Trump shared a pet name for Melania Trump. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Trump shares his pet name for Melania Trump

The remark came during a wide-ranging “Salute to America” speech on the eve of the nation’s 249th Independence Day. Trump began, “I remember saying to our great First Lady...” but then took a pause to comment, “I call her ‘First Lady,’ isn’t it terrible?”

He continued, “I’m saying “Good night, First Lady, my darling,’ because it reminds me that I’m president, that’s why. I said ‘First Lady, it’s terrible nobody wants to join our military force…,” as reported by The Independent.

Elsewhere in the president’s Iowa speech, he did not mince his words as he declared his despise for the Democrats who were opposing his gargantuan tax and spending bill, made fun of Iran, added to his attacks on Zohran Mamdani who is running for the position of New York City’s mayor this year, used antisemnitic slur and more.

Melania appreciates Taylor Swift

While Melania has mostly remained in the shadows since Trump resumed the position of the US president in January, she recently reopening ceremony of the Kennedy Center last month. Her recent appearance came on Thursday in Washington, when she met patients at the Children’s National Hospital.

The First Lady told children, “It’s a very special day. So we will have a big party at the White House… When you feel better, maybe next year, you come over and we’ll celebrate together,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

She reportedly bonded with the children as she praised Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter. Her appreciation for the singer comes after Trump declared that he “hated” Swift last year after she endorsed Kamala Harris during the elections instead of him.