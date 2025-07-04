'Free America' anti-Trump protest time: When are they happening in your city

As the United States celebrates its 249th anniversary on the Fourth of July, thousands of Americans will be taking to the streets protesting President Donald Trump's policies. Dubbed the 'Free America' protests, events have been planned around it by different organizations across all US states on July 4, Friday. Demonstrators carry cardboard caskets in front of the U.S. Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

The protests are a follow-up on the 'No Kings' protests that hit the US on June 14, coinciding with the US Army's 250th Anniversary Parade as well as Trump's 79th birthday. Coming on the back of the Big Beautiful Bill being passed into law, which is expected to affect millions of Americans with federal assistance in various forms, the 'Free America' protest is also expected to see footfall in millions.

Here are all the key details about protest timings on Friday and the list of locations where protestors are slated to gather.

'Free America Weekend': Timings & Location

The 'Free America' protests are being organized by a group called Women's March. The details of protest locations, route maps, and a list of events have been uploaded on the website of Women's March. Here's the full list: