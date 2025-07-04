Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
'Free America' anti-Trump protest time: When are they happening in your city

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 06:36 AM IST

On July 4, 'Free America' protests will erupt nationwide against Trump’s policies, following June's 'No Kings' rallies and passage of the Big Beautiful Bill.

As the United States celebrates its 249th anniversary on the Fourth of July, thousands of Americans will be taking to the streets protesting President Donald Trump's policies. Dubbed the 'Free America' protests, events have been planned around it by different organizations across all US states on July 4, Friday.

Demonstrators carry cardboard caskets in front of the U.S. Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)
The protests are a follow-up on the 'No Kings' protests that hit the US on June 14, coinciding with the US Army's 250th Anniversary Parade as well as Trump's 79th birthday. Coming on the back of the Big Beautiful Bill being passed into law, which is expected to affect millions of Americans with federal assistance in various forms, the 'Free America' protest is also expected to see footfall in millions.

Here are all the key details about protest timings on Friday and the list of locations where protestors are slated to gather.

'Free America Weekend': Timings & Location

The 'Free America' protests are being organized by a group called Women's March. The details of protest locations, route maps, and a list of events have been uploaded on the website of Women's March. Here's the full list:

StateCityEvent NameTime & DateLocation
AlabamaMontgomeryFree America Weekend Food & School Supply Drive10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4NewSouth Bookstore, 105 South Court Street
AlaskaSoldotnaInterfaith Picnic and Free America Music Jam11 a.m. – 3 p.m., July 5Soldotna Creek Park, 251 States Avenue
ArkansasLittle RockCandlelight Vigil8:45 p.m. – 10 p.m., July 4Junction Bridge
CaliforniaLos AngelesLos Feliz Free America Weekend12 p.m. – 3 p.m.Vermont & Prospect Triangle, 4757 Prospect Avenue
ColoradoArvadaFree America Weekend10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 47305 Grandview Avenue
ConnecticutHartfordWest Hartford’s Free America Weekend10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 5Connecticut Veteran's Memorial Park
FloridaMiamiReclaim Freedom RallyFrom 11 a.m., July 4Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Boulevard
IllinoisChicagoPeople’s Independence Day ChicagoFrom 11 a.m., July 4Federal Plaza, 230 South Dearborn
IndianaIndianapolisIndiana 50501 Community Cookout12 p.m. – 4 p.m., July 42432 Conservatory Drive
IowaCedar RapidsFree America Weekend10 a.m. – 1 p.m., July 4U.S. Courthouse, 111 7th Ave SE
LouisianaLafayette337 Free America Weekend10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4Prejean Point, 735 Jefferson Street
MaineFreeportFree America EventFrom 10 a.m., July 42 Merrill Road
MarylandNorth EastLet Freedom Ring!From 10 a.m., July 4North East Community Park, 200 West Walnut Street
MichiganRiverviewFreedom vs. Fascism9 p.m. – 10 p.m., July 5Veterans Memorial Library, 14300 Sibley Road
MinnesotaSt. CloudSt. Cloud Area Free America Weekend11 a.m. – 1 p.m., July 4Great River Regional Library, 1300 W Saint Germain Street
MissouriSaint JosephLet Freedom Ring in St. Joseph!11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., July 43702 Frederick Avenue
MontanaForsythFree America BBQ & Protest1 p.m. – 3 p.m., July 4Marcyes Park, 400 Front Street
New HampshireSuncookN.H. Statewide Bridge Occupation2 p.m. – 5 p.m., July 6Location to be announced
New JerseyTrentonFree America ProtestFrom 6 p.m., July 4The Plaza, 145 West State Street
New MexicoAlamogordoOtero County Free America WeekendFrom 10 a.m., July 41001 North White Sands Boulevard
New YorkMamaroneckFree America July 4th Weekend4 p.m. – 6 p.m., July 5Harbor Island, Boston Post Road
North CarolinaMorrisvilleTriangle Bridges to Freedom4 p.m. – 6 p.m., July 6RDU Airport, 2400 John Brantley Boulevard
OhioColumbusFree America WeekendFrom 10 a.m., July 4Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square
OregonPortlandSellwood Bridge Protest5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., July 4Southwest Sellwood Bridge
PennsylvaniaLancasterLancaster Free America Weekend10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., July 51 Penn Square
South CarolinaMyrtle BeachMyrtle Beach Free America WeekendFrom 10 a.m., July 4Location to be announced
South DakotaSioux FallsSioux Falls Independence Day10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4USS SD Battleship Memorial, 2705 West 12th Street
TexasHoustonHouston Free America WeekendFrom 10 a.m., July 4Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street
UtahSalt Lake CityFree America WeekendFrom 10 a.m., July 4Utah State Capitol, 350 State Street
VermontShelburneTake Back Your County12 a.m. – 2 p.m., July 45300 Shelburne Road
VirginiaRoanokeNo Kings 2.012 p.m. – 2 p.m., July 4Elmwood Park, 505 Williamson Road SE
WashingtonSeattleQueen Anne Resist12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.West Dravus St Overpass, 1800 West Dravus Street
WisconsinMilwaukeeGreen Bay—Free America Weekend1 p.m. – 2 p.m., July 4100 East Walnut Street
WyomingJacksonTeton County Free America March9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4447 West Snow King Avenue
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
