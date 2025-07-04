'Free America' anti-Trump protest time: When are they happening in your city
On July 4, 'Free America' protests will erupt nationwide against Trump’s policies, following June's 'No Kings' rallies and passage of the Big Beautiful Bill.
As the United States celebrates its 249th anniversary on the Fourth of July, thousands of Americans will be taking to the streets protesting President Donald Trump's policies. Dubbed the 'Free America' protests, events have been planned around it by different organizations across all US states on July 4, Friday.
The protests are a follow-up on the 'No Kings' protests that hit the US on June 14, coinciding with the US Army's 250th Anniversary Parade as well as Trump's 79th birthday. Coming on the back of the Big Beautiful Bill being passed into law, which is expected to affect millions of Americans with federal assistance in various forms, the 'Free America' protest is also expected to see footfall in millions.
Here are all the key details about protest timings on Friday and the list of locations where protestors are slated to gather.
'Free America Weekend': Timings & Location
The 'Free America' protests are being organized by a group called Women's March. The details of protest locations, route maps, and a list of events have been uploaded on the website of Women's March. Here's the full list:
|State
|City
|Event Name
|Time & Date
|Location
|Alabama
|Montgomery
|Free America Weekend Food & School Supply Drive
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4
|NewSouth Bookstore, 105 South Court Street
|Alaska
|Soldotna
|Interfaith Picnic and Free America Music Jam
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m., July 5
|Soldotna Creek Park, 251 States Avenue
|Arkansas
|Little Rock
|Candlelight Vigil
|8:45 p.m. – 10 p.m., July 4
|Junction Bridge
|California
|Los Angeles
|Los Feliz Free America Weekend
|12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Vermont & Prospect Triangle, 4757 Prospect Avenue
|Colorado
|Arvada
|Free America Weekend
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4
|7305 Grandview Avenue
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|West Hartford’s Free America Weekend
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 5
|Connecticut Veteran's Memorial Park
|Florida
|Miami
|Reclaim Freedom Rally
|From 11 a.m., July 4
|Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Boulevard
|Illinois
|Chicago
|People’s Independence Day Chicago
|From 11 a.m., July 4
|Federal Plaza, 230 South Dearborn
|Indiana
|Indianapolis
|Indiana 50501 Community Cookout
|12 p.m. – 4 p.m., July 4
|2432 Conservatory Drive
|Iowa
|Cedar Rapids
|Free America Weekend
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m., July 4
|U.S. Courthouse, 111 7th Ave SE
|Louisiana
|Lafayette
|337 Free America Weekend
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4
|Prejean Point, 735 Jefferson Street
|Maine
|Freeport
|Free America Event
|From 10 a.m., July 4
|2 Merrill Road
|Maryland
|North East
|Let Freedom Ring!
|From 10 a.m., July 4
|North East Community Park, 200 West Walnut Street
|Michigan
|Riverview
|Freedom vs. Fascism
|9 p.m. – 10 p.m., July 5
|Veterans Memorial Library, 14300 Sibley Road
|Minnesota
|St. Cloud
|St. Cloud Area Free America Weekend
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m., July 4
|Great River Regional Library, 1300 W Saint Germain Street
|Missouri
|Saint Joseph
|Let Freedom Ring in St. Joseph!
|11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., July 4
|3702 Frederick Avenue
|Montana
|Forsyth
|Free America BBQ & Protest
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m., July 4
|Marcyes Park, 400 Front Street
|New Hampshire
|Suncook
|N.H. Statewide Bridge Occupation
|2 p.m. – 5 p.m., July 6
|Location to be announced
|New Jersey
|Trenton
|Free America Protest
|From 6 p.m., July 4
|The Plaza, 145 West State Street
|New Mexico
|Alamogordo
|Otero County Free America Weekend
|From 10 a.m., July 4
|1001 North White Sands Boulevard
|New York
|Mamaroneck
|Free America July 4th Weekend
|4 p.m. – 6 p.m., July 5
|Harbor Island, Boston Post Road
|North Carolina
|Morrisville
|Triangle Bridges to Freedom
|4 p.m. – 6 p.m., July 6
|RDU Airport, 2400 John Brantley Boulevard
|Ohio
|Columbus
|Free America Weekend
|From 10 a.m., July 4
|Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square
|Oregon
|Portland
|Sellwood Bridge Protest
|5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., July 4
|Southwest Sellwood Bridge
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|Lancaster Free America Weekend
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., July 5
|1 Penn Square
|South Carolina
|Myrtle Beach
|Myrtle Beach Free America Weekend
|From 10 a.m., July 4
|Location to be announced
|South Dakota
|Sioux Falls
|Sioux Falls Independence Day
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4
|USS SD Battleship Memorial, 2705 West 12th Street
|Texas
|Houston
|Houston Free America Weekend
|From 10 a.m., July 4
|Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street
|Utah
|Salt Lake City
|Free America Weekend
|From 10 a.m., July 4
|Utah State Capitol, 350 State Street
|Vermont
|Shelburne
|Take Back Your County
|12 a.m. – 2 p.m., July 4
|5300 Shelburne Road
|Virginia
|Roanoke
|No Kings 2.0
|12 p.m. – 2 p.m., July 4
|Elmwood Park, 505 Williamson Road SE
|Washington
|Seattle
|Queen Anne Resist
|12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|West Dravus St Overpass, 1800 West Dravus Street
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|Green Bay—Free America Weekend
|1 p.m. – 2 p.m., July 4
|100 East Walnut Street
|Wyoming
|Jackson
|Teton County Free America March
|9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 4
|447 West Snow King Avenue