‘Free America' anti-Trump protests on Fourth of July: All you need to know

The Fourth of July is dawning near. But as it turns out, the day’s parades and festivities may hold a different meaning for multiple groups planning to hold rallies and public demonstrations on the day. The “Free America” protests are being marked as a “No Kings 2.0” parade against President Donald Trump’s policies and the changing state of the country. The ‘Free America’ protests will take place on the Fourth of July.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here’s a look at the protest events being organized by different organizations in the country:

Women’s March

The Women’s March is a grassroots-level organization that came into being following Trump’s first election victory in 2017. “This July 4th, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick. Free America is wherever we are. Free America is whatever we make it,” says their official website.

The group plans to hold about 199 Free America events across the US as of July 1. These are the locations for events scheduled to take place in New England:

• Providence, RI

• Fairfield, CT

• Milford, CT

• West Hartford, CT

• Swansea, MA

• Freeport, ME

• Portland, ME

• Shelburne, VT

An event is also scheduled to happen in Rhode Island.

50501

The Women’s March’s Rhode Island event will be handled by the 50501 (50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement) organization at 7:30 p.m. at the Rhode Island State House, Smith Street side, on the 4th of July.

“This 4th of July, we gather to honor its spirit of dissent and stand together for the freedom, justice, and dignity every community deserves,” reads a social media post issued by the group.

Indivisible

Multiple local chapters of Indivisible, a movement started in retaliation for Trump’s policies, are organizing rallies on July 4. These “No Kings 2.0 rallies” are scheduled to happen in multiple venues including Rhode Island and the Massachusetts border in Swansea. Exact locations for the protests can be found on Indivisible’s map on their official website.

“This Independence Day, join OCI as we rally to defend democracy and reject authoritarianism in all forms,” says the Topsfield event page. “On the anniversary of our break from monarchy, we stand united to say: Not now. Not ever. No kings in America.”

The People’s Union USA

Previously responsible for the February “economic blackout”, The People’s Union USA is a grassroots-level advocacy group that aims to “hold corporations and corrupt systems accountable”. The movement plans on holding a “silent protest” this Independence Day.

“Back in February, we announced a clear plan, a string of economic blackouts leading to one of the most symbolic dates in this country: July 4th,” said John Schwarz, leader of the organization in a social media post. “With everything happening, war threats, ICE raids, and unchecked corruption, we are not free. We are not independent. To celebrate as if we are is dishonest.”

The post calls for no parades, no public firework shows, and no big box store spending on July 4. “If you do anything, support small, local businesses, or stay home with your loved ones. Let silence speak louder than fireworks,” he added.

The “No Kings” protest was held earlier this year on the day of the Memorial Day Parade to rally against Trump’s violent crackdown on protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

By Stuti Gupta