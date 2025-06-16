Elon Musk takes subtle jab at Donald Trump during nationwide 'No Kings' protests

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump as millions of people rallied on the streets of American cities during 'No Kings' protests. Tesla and SPaceX CEO Elon Musk (L) and US President Donald Trump (AFP)

Taking to X, Musk posted a video of a SpaceX Starship rocket landing successfully along with the caption, “No gods or kings, only men.” This post follows Musk's grovelling apology after a highly publicized argument with Trump over the latter's “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk's remark was uploaded just hours after the ‘No Kings’ protests, which were nationwide demonstrations this weekedn against Trump and his immigration policy. On X, some people conjectured that the billionaire might be deliberately criticizing Trump by nodding to them.

In addition, he posted the exact identical thing with the remark, “Anyone else think of this yesterday?”

“Hey @elonmusk, are you joining our #NoKingsProtest?” another asked.

When Musk regretted his posts against Trump

Trump warned about canceling Musk's federal contracts during the fallout, and Musk asserted that because Trump is named in some of the documents pertaining to sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, the Trump administration has not made all of them public.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk stated in a repentant post.

Meanwhile, users also referred to the link to the video game Bioshock, which depicts a dystopian underwater city established to allow scientists and businessmen to function free of governmental oversight. The city's motto, which is displayed on banners all across the city, is “No gods or kings, only man.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” the SpaceX CEO wrote on X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, fewer Republicans now see Trump's former government efficiency advocate Musk "very favorably" as compared to April.