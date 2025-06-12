Donald Trump accepts Elon Musk's apology: ‘Very nice that he did that’

US President Donald Trump stated that it was “very nice” of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to have publicly apologised for their spat on Wednesday. Donald Trump stated that it was "very nice" that Elon Musk publicly apologised for posts about the US President.(REUTERS)

Elon Musk posted on X, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Musk and Trump talked on the phone on Monday before the billionaire expressed regret over his posts, where he stated the US President was connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump told the New York Post, "I thought it was very nice that he did that,” during a brief interview.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the government had not reviewed any contracts made with Musk's companies, in light of the reconciliation between Trump and the billionaire.

The stock price of Musk’s Tesla Inc. tumbled Thursday after the spat, before recovering most of the loss. On Wednesday in the hours after his post, shares rose less than 1 per cent as of 1:47 p.m. in New York, according to Reuters.

Before his apology, Musk had also talked to Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on Friday, reported the Wall Street Journal. The duo had urged Musk to end his conflict with Trump.

The dispute between Trump and Musk was triggered by the billionaire's opposition to the “big beautiful bill” introduced in Congress, which the Tesla CEO called an “abomination.”

Trump has signaled little willingness to mend fences with Musk, issuing a curt reply to NBC News on Saturday, saying they he felt they once had a good relationship and that he wished him well.

He had stated that he had no interest in repairing the relationship.