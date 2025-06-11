Donald Trump open to being on good terms with Elon Musk: ‘I guess I could’

US President Donald Trump has said that he “could patch things up" with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but adds that a potential reconciliation is not a top priority for him. Donald Trump and Elon Musk had a bitter public falling out last week after the two posted a series of social-media posts against one another.(AFP)

In the debut episode of the podcast “Pod Force One" recorded on Monday, Trump said that while he does not “blame” Musk for the public feud, he was still “a little disappointed”.

“Look, I have no hard feelings,” Trump told Post columnist Miranda Devine in the podcast released on Wednesday. “I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that’s phenomenal. …He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually.”

“I was disappointed in him, but, you know, it is what it is,” Trump further admitted.

Also Read| Donald Trump warns Elon Musk of ‘consequences’. How can he potentially hurt his interests?

When asked whether Trump and Musk could get back on good terms, the US president said, “I could.”

“I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country,” Trump told Devine. “And my sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it’s ever been. And I think we can do that.”

The podcast comes on a day Elon Musk publicly expressed “regret” over his posts on US President Donald Trump last week.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” he wrote on X.

Donald Trump vs Elon Musk



Donald Trump and Elon Musk had a bitter public falling out last week after the two posted a series of social-media posts, levelling allegations against one another. The feud was triggered by Musk’s opposition to the tax-cut bill Trump is pushing through Congress.

In one of his posts against Trump, Musk had claimed that the Republican would have lost the election without his backing.

Also Read | Donald Trump says 'no' to mending ties with Elon Musk, issues 'very serious' warning

Musk, without proof, even alleged that Trump is featured in secret government files on former associates of Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while he faced sex trafficking charges. He later deleted the post.

Days later, Trump dismissed the idea of mending ties with Musk, saying that he was “disrespectful” toward the president's office.