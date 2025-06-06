Trump vs. Musk: 10 most explosive statements made today – Epstein list to SpaceX decomissioning

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud has taken an ugly turn days after the X owner quit the administration. The fight stemmed from the Tesla CEO’s resentment towards Trump’s flagship tax-and-spending bill, which Musk has referred to as the “big, ugly spending bill.”

Trump vs. Musk: 10 most explosive statements made today amid worsening feud (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)