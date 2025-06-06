Trump vs. Musk: 10 most explosive statements made today – Epstein list to SpaceX decomissioning
Jun 06, 2025 02:55 AM IST
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud has taken an ugly turn days after the X owner quit the administration.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud has taken an ugly turn days after the X owner quit the administration. The fight stemmed from the Tesla CEO’s resentment towards Trump’s flagship tax-and-spending bill, which Musk has referred to as the “big, ugly spending bill.”
As Musk and Trump’s fight worsens, here are 10 explosive statements made by the two today:
- Musk rips Trump tariffs: In an X post, Musk claimed, “The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year”.
- Musk says Trump would not have won the election without him: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” the Tesla boss wrote on X, adding, “Such ingratitude”.
- Musk hints at forming a new political party: Musk hinted at forming a new political party by sharing a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ poll on X, with the caption, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”
- Musk claims Trump is in the Jeffrey Epstein files: In an X post, Musk wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” He added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”
- Trump hints at terminating Musk’s government contracts. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” the US President wrote on Truth Social.
- Musk dares Trump to terminate his government contracts: In response to Trump’s post, Musk took to X to share a post that shared Trump’s remark, and captioned it, “This just gets better and better. Go ahead, make my day …”
- Musk announces that SpaceX will start decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft: In an X post, Musk wrote, “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately”.
- Trump reveals why Musk went “crazy”: Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” In an X post shortly after, Musk said this was “an obvious lie.”
- Trump says Musk should have turned against him earlier: The President said in a Truth Social post, “I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
- Musk agrees that Trump should be impeached: Musk shared an X post saying Trump should be impeached and JD Vance is the one who should replace him, and captioned it, “Yes”.
