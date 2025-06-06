Elon Musk challenges Trump to terminate his govt contracts after US prez threatens him, ‘Go ahead, make my day…’

Amid Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud, the Tesla boss has dared the US President to terminate his government contracts. Musk’s X post came shortly after Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Elon Musk challenges Trump to terminate his govt contracts after US prez threatens him(AFP)

Musk then took to X to share a post that shared Trump’s remark, and captioned it, “This just gets better and better. Go ahead, make my day …”

Meanwhile, Trump ripped Musk in another Truth Social post, writing, “Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

Trump vs. Musk row

On Thursday, July 5, Trump acknowledged his deteriorating relationship with Musk for the first time. Their feud comes amid disagreements over Trump’s flagship tax-and-spending bill, which Musk has referred to as the “big, ugly spending bill.”

Talking to reporters during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump said on Thursday, “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Musk has also hinted at forming a new political party by sharing a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ poll on X, with the caption, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

Musk also claimed that Trump would not have won the presidential election without his help, saying in an X post, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

He added, “Such ingratitude”.