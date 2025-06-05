‘Such ingratitude’: Elon Musk claims Trump would've lost election without him

Elon Musk on Thursday claimed that President Donald Trump would've lost the 2024 election ‘without me’, in his latest rant against the administration and the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’. The billionaire further accused Trump of ‘such ingratitude’. Elon Musk claimed Trump would've lost the election if it wasn't for him(AP)

This comes after President Trump said that he is disappointed with the former DOGE chief, who recently stepped down as his senior adviser. Now, Musk is going after the administration's tax policy bill, which is at the center of its domestic agenda.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that the Tesla chief is frustrated by the bill’s cuts to electric-vehicle tax credits. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot. He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next.”

Elon Musk immediately rebuked Trump's claim, saying he was fine with reducing the EV credits if lawmakers ‘ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill’.

Soon the billionaire accused Trump of ingratitude. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” he said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Such ingratitude,” he added.

Musk uses Trump's own words against him

Meanwhile, the former senior adviser used Trump's own words against him. Musk retweeted the president's past criticisms of raising the debt ceiling against him. The former Trump ally shared several posts on X from Trump, dating back more than ten years ago.

In one tweet, dated January 23, 2013, Trump wrote, " I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling—I am a Republican & I am embarrassed!"

"Wise words," Musk commented on the post.

Did Musk know about Trump bill's EV provision?

Donald Trump claimed that Musk knew about the EV mandate in the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’.

“All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed a problem when he found out we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate," Trump said.

However, Musk denied knowing anything about the mandate.

“False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Trump also said his initial pick to lead NASA, Jared Isaacman, was a barrier, in part because of his past support for Democrats. Isaacman was an associate of Musk. “I didn’t think it was appropriate,” Trump said. “He wanted that person, a certain person, and we said no.”