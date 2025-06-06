Elon Musk to start new political party amid feud with Trump? Tesla boss drops massive hint

Elon Musk appeared to drop a big hint about forming a new political party amid his feud with Donald Trump over the US President’s spending bill. Musk took to X to share a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ poll with the question, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” This comes after Trump and Musk’s deteriorating relationship amid disagreements over the President’s flagship tax-and-spending bill.(REUTERS)

Many netizens responded to Musk’s post, with one user commenting, “Yes, 100%! Absolutely. We also need ranked choice so that people aren't afraid of helping the party they hate the most.” “Elon we love you and I get that you need to be considered a moderate again after the political impact on your companies but you’re gonna lose credibility (both of you) if you keep doing this dance in public. Bromance is over, please shake hands and move on from politics. MEGA,” one wrote, while another said, “As much I dislike the two party dominance, I don’t think we can solve this with a new party. The underlying issues run deeper than politics. Maybe a new party could represent that a more fundamental shift, but we need to go deeper”.

“No. Duverger's Law. It is far easier to take over the existing parties than start a new one. Even if you wanted middle-of-the-road outcomes (which are bad btw), it would make sense to come up with a pledge/promise that Democrats and Republicans can both honor,” one user said. Another wrote, “Yes. Call it Aam American Party. If you need any guidance, we can help. We've already seen a successful model based on these ideas run in India.”

The Trump-Musk feud

Musk recently took to X to claim that Trump would not have won the election without him. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” the Tesla boss wrote, adding, “Such ingratitude”.

In a previous post, Musk ripped Trump’s marquee One Big Beautiful Bill Act, saying, “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday, July 5, acknowledged his rift with Musk for the first time. “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”