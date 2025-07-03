The Fourth of July is drawing nearer, and even though the holiday is traditionally marked by fireworks and lawn parties, multiple activist movements plan on holding protests across the country to retaliate against the Trump administration’s policies. Labelled as “No Kings Protest 2.0,” this rally is meant as a follow-up to the demonstrations held earlier against the backdrop of the Army Day Parade in Washington DC. 'Free America' protests locations: List of cities set for 'No Kings 2.0’ rallies on July 4 (Pixabay - representational image)

The Women’s March is organizing a “Free America Weekend” in this regard. “This July 4th, while the U.S. marks Independence Day, we’ll gather across the country—on porches, in town squares, backyards, and streets—to stand for real freedom and build a vision of a Free America brick by brick. Free America is wherever we are. Free America is whatever we make it,” says their official website.

List of locations where ‘Free America’ events will be taking place over the weekend

· Montgomery, Alabama: Free America Weekend Food and School Supply Drive, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4 at the NewSouth Bookstore, 105 South Court Street

· Soldotna, Alaska: Interfaith Picnic and Free America Music Jam, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 5 at Soldotna Creek Park, 251 States Avenue

· Little Rock, Arkansas: Candlelight Vigil, 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at Junction Bridge

· Los Angeles, California: Los Feliz Free America Weekend, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Vermont and Prospect Traffic Triangle, 4757 Prospect Avenue

· Arvada, Colorado: Free America Weekend, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4 at 7305 Grandview Avenue

· Hartford, Connecticut: West Hartford's Free America Weekend, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 5 at Connecticut Veteran's Memorial Park

· Miami, Florida: Reclaim Freedom Rally, from 11 a.m. on July 4 at the Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Boulevard

· Chicago, Illinois: People's Independence Day Chicago, from 11 a.m. on July 4 at Federal Plaza, 230 South Dearborn

· Indianapolis, Indiana: Indiana 50501 Community Cookout, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4 at 2432 Conservatory Drive

· Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Free America Weekend, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4 at Cedar Rapids U.S. Courthouse, 111 7th Avenue Southeast

· Lafayette, Louisiana: 337 Free America Weekend, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4 at Prejean Point, 735 Jefferson Street

· Freeport, Maine: Free America Event from 10 a.m. on July 4 at 2 Merrill Road

· North East, Maryland: Let Freedom Ring!, from 10 a.m. on July 4 at North East Community Park, 200 West Walnut Street

· Riverview, Michigan: Freedom vs. Fascism, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 5 at Riverview Veterans Memorial Library, 14300 Sibley Road

· St. Cloud, Minnesota: St. Cloud Area Free America Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4 at Great River Regional Library, 1300 West Saint Germain Street

· Saint Joseph, Missouri: Let Freedom Ring in St. Joseph!, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 4 at 3702 Frederick Avenue

· Forsyth, Montana: Free America BBQ & Protest, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4 at Marcyes Park, 400 Front Street

· Suncook, New Hampshire: N.H. Statewide Bridge Occupation, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 6, location to be announced

· Trenton, New Jersey: Free America Protest, from 6 p.m. on July 4 at the Plaza, 145 West State Street

· Alamogordo, New Mexico: Otero County Free America Weekend, from 10 a.m. on July 4 at 1001 North White Sands Boulevard

· Mamaroneck, New York: Free America July 4th Weekend, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 5 at Harbor Island, Boston Post Road

· Morrisville, North Carolina: Triangle Bridges to Freedom, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 6 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, 2400 John Brantley Boulevard

· Columbus, Ohio: Free America Weekend, from 10 a.m. on July 4 at the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square

· Portland, Oregon: Free America Weekend—Sellwood Bridge Protest, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4 at Southwest Sellwood Bridge

· Lancaster, Pennsylvania: Lancaster Free America Weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 5 at 1 Penn Square

· Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Myrtle Beach Free America Weekend, from 10 a.m. on July 4, location to be announced

· Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Sioux Falls Independence Day, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4 at USS South Dakota Battleship Memorial, 2705 West 12th Street

· Houston, Texas: Houston Free America Weekend, from 10 a.m. on July 4 at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

· Salt Lake City, Utah: Free America Weekend, from 10 a.m. on July 4 at the Utah State Capitol, 350 State Street

· Shelburne, Vermont: Shelburne—Take Back Your County, 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4 at 5300 Shelburne Road

· Roanoke, Virginia: No Kings 2.0, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4 at Elmwood Park, 505 Williamson Road Southeast

· Seattle, Washington: Seattle: Queen Anne Resist, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at West Dravus Street Overpass, 1800 West Dravus Street

· Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Green Bay—Free America Weekend, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4, 100 East Walnut Street

· Jackson, Wyoming: Teton County Free America March, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4 at 447 West Snow King Avenue

The 50501 (50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement), local chapters of the Indivisible, and The People’s Union USA are other social rights organizations planning to hold demonstrations to mark the day.

– By Stuti Gupta