Is 'Shylock' anti-Semitic? Trump's comment at 'America 250' rally sparks outrage - watch

A comment made by President Donald Trump at the America250 rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday sparked outrage on social media, with users accusing the POTUS of anti-Semitism. Trump used the word 'Shylocks' - the name of a Jewish character from William Shakespeare's ‘Merchant Of Venice.’ ‘Shylock’ refers to a greedy Jew and is considered an anti-Semitic slur. President Donald Trump speaks at an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

"No estate tax, no going through the banks and borrowing from—in some cases a fine banker— and in some cases a shylocks and bad people," Trump said.

Here's the video:

Is Shylock An Anti-Semitic Slur?

The term 'Shylock' is considered an anti-Semitic slur, as per Time Magazine. Referring to the fictional character in Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice, the term has used pejoratively as to refer to a greedy Jew. Back in September 2024, former President Joe Biden had to apologize for using the term 'Shylock' after he was called out by the Anti-Defamation League.

Biden was talking about lenders who give bad loans to military personnel to take advantage of them when they are serving in a foreign country. Biden released a statement apologizing for his poor "choice of words."

Social Media Slam Trump

As soon as the video of Trump using the word 'shylocks' surfaced on social media, users were quick to point out where the President went wrong. A flurry of posts followed, accusing the 79-year-old of anti-Semitism.

“Hey uhhh, I thought Shylocks was you know, uhh, a word not to be used,” one user wrote.

“Woah! Cool it down with your anti-Semitism, will'ya?” wrote another.

“Shylocks..... I thought antisemitism was unforgivable, Mr. President LMAO,” wrote another.

The event at Iowa State Fairgrounds featured military parades, fireworks and a speech by President Trump. It will be followed year-long events, including a proposed “Great American State Fair,” as part of the nationwide America250 initiative.