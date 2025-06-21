Video: Jewish Kids threatened, harassed in Brooklyn in an anti-semitic attack

On Kings Highway in Brooklyn, where two men verbally assaulted peacefully protesting Jewish kids, shouting “effing Jews” and threatening to kill them, per a X (formerly Twitter) post. During a protest in Brooklyn, Jewish children were verbally assaulted by two men, who shouted anti-Semitic threats.(Unsplash)

Notably, the clip shows the children were peacefully practising their faith when they were approached by two men who began shouting anti-Semitic slurs and threats.

The attackers hurled vicious language at the boys, including yelling “effing Jews” and threatening to kill them. The situation quickly escalated, drawing the attention of a bystander who stepped in to protect the children.

Watch what happened at Kings Highway in Brooklyn

“I stepped in to protect the kids,” on witness shared through a post on X. “The men then turned their hate on me—getting in my face and verbally attacking me.”

The NYPD eventually arrived on the scene. The witness noted officers told one of the aggressors to leave, but it remains unclear if any arrests were made.

The witness also added that the two individuals were local and “they are always causing problems to the Jewish community.”

“This is happening far too often in NYC. I caught it all on camera. Anti-Semitism is real—and it’s rising,” the witness added. “Jewish New Yorkers are not safe in NYC.”

Netizens are appreciating the X user for protecting the kids

“Thank you for stepping up L! You the man. These people are violent!” one X user appreciated in the comment box.

“Thank you for protecting the kids,” another said.

“Was chief ritchie taylor notified. He protects the Jews of NYC. District of @InnaVernikov @ProudJewIzzyW I believe,” one suggested.

“Glad someone stood up to him, his teeth look like they are on their last legs, so it would not take too much to put him down,” another commented.

Anti-Semitic incidents have spiked in recent years, with Jewish communities in New York City reporting increased harassment, vandalism, and verbal abuse in public spaces, as evidenced by a similar event in Crown Heights mentioned in a statement by Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, where a Jewish individual was physically attacked after Shabbos services.